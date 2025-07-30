Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested after barricading himself inside vehicle in Tampa: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a vehicle.

WATCH: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will provide an update on the incident at 1 p.m.

HCSO said the incident happened on the 2300 block of Campus Club Court around Viridian Apartments.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is scheduled to provide an update at 1 p.m.

