Election day is here for Tampa municipal runoff election

TAMPA, Fla. — Election day is Tuesday, April 25, for Tampa's municipal runoff election.
All ballots will include races for citywide seats in City Council Districts 1, 2, and 3, while voters who live in City Council District 6 will also have that race on their ballot.
These are the candidates for each of the runoff races:
- District 1: Sonja Brookins and Alan Clendenin
- District 2: Robin Lockett and Guido Maniscalco
- District 3: Janet Cruz and Lynn Hurtak
- District 6: Charlie Miranda and Hoyt Prindle
Click here to read more about all of the candidates.
City of Tampa voterscan cast their ballot at a number of polling places. See the full list here or below.
Hillsborough County Polling Places_2023 City of Tampa Municipal Election by ABC Action News on Scribd
There have been changes to three polling places:
- Precinct 107
- Elks Lodge 708 3616 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33611
- Previous location temporarily unavailable
- Precinct 361 New Tampa Regional Library
- 10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647
- Previous location unavailable
- Precinct 673.2 New Tampa Regional Library
- 10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647
- Previous location temporarily unavailable
If you need to find out where you can vote today, click here.