Election day is here for Tampa municipal runoff election

TAMPA, Fla. — Election day is Tuesday, April 25, for Tampa's municipal runoff election.

All ballots will include races for citywide seats in City Council Districts 1, 2, and 3, while voters who live in City Council District 6 will also have that race on their ballot.

These are the candidates for each of the runoff races:



Click here to read more about all of the candidates.

City of Tampa voterscan cast their ballot at a number of polling places. See the full list here or below.

Hillsborough County Polling Places_2023 City of Tampa Municipal Election by ABC Action News on Scribd

There have been changes to three polling places:



Precinct 107

Elks Lodge 708 3616 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33611 Previous location temporarily unavailable

Precinct 361 New Tampa Regional Library

10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647 Previous location unavailable

Precinct 673.2 New Tampa Regional Library

10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647 Previous location temporarily unavailable



If you need to find out where you can vote today, click here.