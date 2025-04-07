Drivers extra cautious of road rage situations after two different shootings in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two separate shootings that happened on roads in Hillsborough County.

On Friday night, FHP said a woman was driving north on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue when she saw another person driving erratically.

When the car started to go into the woman's lane, FHP said she honked, and the other driver shot into the right rear door of her car.

Then, early Sunday morning, FHP said a driver going west on I-4 saw motorcycles driving erratically. The driver started to film when FHP said one of the motorcyclists fired several rounds.

FHP

No one was hurt in either shooting.

"I'd rather drive in LA than Tampa or Charlotte any day of the week,” said driver Scott Willett.

ABC Action News caught up with drivers in Tampa to listen to what they've seen and experienced behind the wheel.

"A lot of discourteous drivers, people cutting people off, just poor mannerisms really, I think more than anything,” said Willett.

"Mostly not paying attention,” said driver Joseph Desiderio. “A lot of speeding, non-using of the directionals, and then you see frustrated people."

So what can you do if you find yourself in a road rage situation? Remember these two C's: be courteous and careful.

"I think just trying to create this invisible bubble around your vehicle,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Keeping enough distance between you and the driver in front of you and behind you, but also on the sides."

AAA advises you to do your best to de-escalate any situation.

"Don't respond to aggression with aggression,” said Jenkins. “If somebody's tailgating you, just drive the speed limit as much as possible. If they flip you off, don't flip them off back, don't throw up your hands or something like that, just let them pass. The situation will die down, hopefully."

Of course, if an aggressive driver isn't leaving you alone, experts want you to call 911.

“Try not to get caught up in all the hoopla of the road rage stuff. More than anything, just pay attention,” said Willett.

“You're powerless over what other people do and how they drive. Just like I said, you gotta stay in your own lane,” said Desiderio.

ABC Action News also spoke with Meredith Grau Porter, The Vice President of Client Services at The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, about tactics for staying calm in these situations and for practicing these tactics regularly.

“There's a lot of different coping skills that we would recommend using. I mean, very common ones do include the deep breathing, but also listening to music, talking about your feelings, or about your day with someone that supports you and is caring. It can be exercising. Taking care of your physical health is just as important as taking care of your mental health. They play off each other very well,” said Porter.

She also said you need to remember you cannot control how someone else behaves. You can only control how you react to a situation, especially if it’s road rage.

So always remember to use your coping skills, which will help you remain calm and unfazed.

If you have information on either shooting incidents, you’re asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.