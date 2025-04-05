Troopers searching for driver who shot into car after being honked at: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers were searching for a driver who shot into another car on Interstate 75 on Friday after being honked at, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A 25-year-old Tampa woman was driving a Hyundai Veloster northbound on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. when she spotted another motorist in a 2000s model Honda CR-V driving erratically, an FHP report stated.

When the Honda began to enter the woman’s lane, she honked her horn to alert the other driver.

He responded by grabbing a gun and firing a bullet into the right rear door of the Hyundai, FHP officials said.

The woman fled the area and notified law enforcement who located and recovered the bullet.

The Hyundai motorist was driving with a 23-year-old Tampa man, and a 1-year-old child when the shooting occurred. None of the three injured. The suspect was described as a 25-year to 35-year-old heavy-set African American male with a short beard.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.