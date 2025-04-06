Motorcyclist sought in I-4 shooting: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who shot at a victim on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 34-year-old St. Petersburg man driving a Honda CR-V westbound on Interstate 4 observed several motorcyclists operating erratically at about 2:28 a.m. west of Interstate 275.
The driver began to film the motorcyclists with a cell phone when one of the motorcyclists, now traveling adjacent to the victim, fired several rounds from a handgun, the report stated.
Multiple rounds hit the Honda, but the victim was not injured.
The suspected shooter was identified as a white male with a medium build and wearing a jacket with a “Outlaws MC” logo.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
