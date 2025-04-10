Deputies identify victim in fatal shooting that caused traffic backup in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Deputies have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that caused a major traffic backup in Riverview on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived to investigate the shooting at US Highway 301 and Balm Riverview Road around 3:08 p.m. At the scene, they found Peter Meyer, 45, who had been shot in the chest. The victim was quickly taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival.

"Any loss of life in our community is tragic, and we are committed to uncovering the full truth of what happened," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this fatal shooting.

HCSO said the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

While investigating, deputies learned that the shooting was between a man in a vehicle and a man on an electric bicycle. They are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

The shooting caused a major traffic backup on U.S. Highway 301 Tuesday afternoon, as indicated by FDOT cameras.

FDOT

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.