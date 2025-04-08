Shooting in Riverview causes traffic backup, Hillsborough County deputies investigate

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened around 3:08 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 301 and Balm Riverview Road.

FDOT camera shows a major traffic backup on 301 due to this incident.

FDOT

Deputies say they responded to a call regarding a possible shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound in the upper body when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC Action News is heading to the scene and this article will be updated as new information becomes available.