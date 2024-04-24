Dead woman and toddler found in Hillsborough County home

TAMPA, Fla. — A dead woman and toddler were found by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies late Tuesday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a home on the 11000 block of Bloomington Drive after a concerned friend called the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing but that deputies believe "the adult woman committed suicide," but the cause of death of the toddler will not be known until an autopsy is complete.

"I plead with everyone, please don't make a permanent decision in a temporary situation," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When it comes to mental health, we have so many resources to help anyone in crisis. I urge if you need help, please reach out. You are never alone."

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, there are resources to help. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 813-964-1964 or call 988.