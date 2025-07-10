Former Tampa councilmember Orlando Gudes exits District 5 race

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa City Councilmember Orlando Gudes is dropping out of the race for District 5, he said in a statement.

Gudes said he was fighting the interpretation by the city clerk that residency relies on voter registration, rather than where a person physically lives.

The former councilmember sent ABC Action News a statement saying, in part, “the financial and logistical strain of pursuing it during a condensed campaign timeline is not prudent. These past two years have been stormy, but I kept the faith and stayed strong for my family, friends, and community— as a faithful servant leader. Thank you to everyone who stood by me. The fight for justice, equity, and transparency is far from over. I will continue to serve and support my community in any way I can."

Gudes lost his seat to Gwendolyn Henderson back in 2023.