Millions in settlement money could possibly help Temple Terrace clean contaminated water

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — There’s fear, worry, and anxiety in Temple Terrace after a recent revelation about the city’s drinking water.

A recently discovered report from March shows the results of a test that found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — which are also known as forever chemicals — at higher than recommended levels in city water.

One particular forever chemical, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), was measured at a level almost five times higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s max contaminant level of 4.0 parts per trillion (ppt).

The chemicals, which are also in everyday products used for cooking, food packaging, and personal care, can cause cancer and other ailments, according to the EPA .

WFTS

“We’re brushing our teeth with this water and we’re washing our dishes with this water and we’re bathing our babies with this water,” Amanda Moody, a city resident, said at a recent meeting.

“I personally feel violated, hurt, and disappointed by the city,” added Normandy Piccolo, another Temple Terrace resident.

However, James Ferraro, Jr., a Miami-based attorney, tells ABC Action News that the City of Temple Terrace really isn’t to blame.

“The culpable parties here are the companies that created these chemicals,” he said.

Companies like 3M and DuPont used ‘forever chemicals’ in the manufacturing of various consumer and professional products for decades.

“From things as simple as dental floss to, as I mentioned, Teflon pans was a big one; non-stick carpet cleaner and solvents. Things of that nature,” Ferraro said.

The attorney said one of the most problematic products was Aqueous Film Forming Foam, which is used to extinguish flammable liquid fires.

Years ago, James Ferraro and a host of other attorneys sued 3M, DuPont, and two other companies on behalf of cities all over the country and the State of Florida.

Ferraro represented cities like Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, and Boca Raton.

“Our firm currently represents more than 15 public water systems across the State of Florida,” he said.

After years of legal fighting, 3M agreed to a roughly $10.3 billion settlement in Apr. 2024. Though the settlement was not considered an admission of liability, the company said the settlement represented an important step toward “exiting all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.”

DuPont and its subsidiary companies agreed to a $1.185 billion settlement in June 2023.

“I can tell you, all our clients got millions of dollars,” Ferraro said.

Ferraro believes Temple Terrace is likely eligible for some of that settlement money.

In a Tuesday meeting, Temple Terrace City Manager Carlos Baía said city staff has reached out to an attorney to potentially get involved in the settlement.

“They need to do that, and they need to get involved with that now. That would be my firm recommendation,” Ferraro advised.

The settlement money could possibly help Temple Terrace pay for the expensive fix it will need to filter ‘forever chemicals’ from its water.

“This is squarely why these settlements are here, and they should go get those funds, because it likely will be available for them,” Ferraro said. “Temple Terrace is in the posture of so many other public water systems not just in Florida, but across the country.”

Meanwhile, a team of consultants could have a proposed solution drawn up for the Temple Terrace City Council’s consideration soon.

“We are taking steps, and we hope that over the next several weeks we’ll have a proposal in place,” the city manager said Tuesday.