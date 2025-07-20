Two teens arrested after trying to rob Hillsborough detective at gunpoint: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers were arrested for armed carjacking on July 18 after they tried to rob an undercover Hillsborough County detective at gunpoint, authorities said.

The suspects arrested were Daryl Cole, 17, and 18-year-old Christopher Samuels.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office report, on July 18, Special Investigations Division Gang Unit detectives communicated with an individual on social media, who allegedly solicited the detectives for the purchase of THC vape pens, marijuana and Oxycodone.

An undercover transaction was arranged, and detectives met the suspects at the Reflections Apartment Complex in Riverview.

Cole and Samuels approached the detective. An attempt to sell narcotics quickly escalated into an armed robbery, HCSO officials said.

Both suspects brandished firearms, threatened the detective, pressed the weapons against the detective's body and demanded his cash, the report stated.

After robbing him, they tried to steal the vehicle, but fled on foot when their attempt was unsuccessful.



Cole was located and arrested at his sister's residence in Tampa. He has a prior criminal history including 26 prior felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests and an active juvenile pickup order at the time of this incident. His charges included:



Armed Carjacking

Robbery with a Firearm

Minor in Possession of a Firearm

Armed Burglary of a Conveyance

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Samuels was arrested in Auburndale with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Auburndale Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.

He has prior arrests for battery on a law enforcement officer and is currently a suspect in other felony cases. He is now facing the following charges:



Armed Carjacking

Robbery with a Firearm

Armed Burglary of a Conveyance

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

A third suspect, Ce'Dreon Davis,18, was later identified as the getaway driver. Surveillance footage showed Davis picking up Cole and Samuels shortly after the robbery. Davis was arrested and charged as an accessory to the following offenses:



Armed Carjacking

Robbery with a Firearm

Armed Burglary of a Conveyance

“In a split second, this incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The fact that our detective walked away unharmed is nothing short of a miracle. Our deputies put their lives on the line every single day to protect this community from the violent individuals who threaten it, and we will never stop pursuing justice.”

This is an active investigation. Any updates will be provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Office.