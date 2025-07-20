Serious traffic crash on Hillsborough Avenue involves motorcyclist and truck, westbound lanes closed

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are currently on the scene of a serious traffic crash involving a truck and a motorcyclist.
The crash happened on Hillsborough Avenue just after 4 p.m., TPD said. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Hillsborough Avenue’s Westbound lanes are closed between Himes Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway.
Officers are asking travelers to please use alternate routes or avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
