Busch Gardens Tampa Bay unveils Wild Oasis

wild oasis
Busch Gardens
wild oasis
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens announced the grand opening of Wild Oasis, an immersive, kid-friendly adventure realm “designed to entertain, educate, and inspire.”

Explorers can now be immersed in sights and sounds of the rainforest and participate in hands-on activities, including a drop-tower ride, a climbing canopy, a multi-species animal habitat, water play areas, and a scavenger hunt.

"We are thrilled to officially open Wild Oasis to all our guests," said Brian Bacica, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "This vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm is filled with incredible animal habitats, immersive attractions and hands-on play areas designed to entertain, educate and inspire. It's an unforgettable adventure for the whole family."  

