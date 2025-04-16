City of Tampa's Riverwalk nationally recognized as one of the top riverwalks in the US

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa's Riverwalk was named one of the best riverwalks in the US, according to a readers' choice poll.

Tampa Riverwalk was ranked second on the USA Today 10 Best list of riverwalks across the United States, with the Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, ranked first.

The US Today 10 Best is independently selected by editors and readers.

USA Today notes that the 2.6 miles of the Tampa Riverwalk have plenty of shops, from restaurants to museums, to see along the riverwalk.

The Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale also made the list at number 7.

The City of Tampa's plans to expand the riverwalk to the west side were approved in January.