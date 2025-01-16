Tampa CRA Votes to provide $10 million to West Riverwalk Project

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been discussed for years, but a possible new riverwalk extension will be put to a vote on Thursday.

The City of Tampa wants to extend the riverwalk along the west side of the Hillsborough River from Kennedy Boulevard North to Rome Avenue, essentially creating another riverwalk on the other side.

“It starts where Bayshore ends, so you have seamless walk, bike connectivity from Gandy all the way up to downtown and the Heights,” Vik Bhide, Tampa's mobility director, said.

Bhide called the project a game-changer for neighborhoods in West Tampa.

The city is now asking the Community Redevelopment Agency to approve an additional $10 million for this project.

“They will be voting on whether to approve a $10 million request to add to this project to reduce the overall cost burden to the city in the form of future debt,” Bhide said.

This comes after the Citizens Advisory Committee approved the funding with an 8-2-1 vote. The meeting starts Thursday at 9 a.m. and the vote will come shortly after.