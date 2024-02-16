Citrus Park mall announces new theater chain taking over old Regal Cinemas space

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Grab your popcorn: a new movie theater chain will be moving into the Citrus Park mall.

After the closure of Regal Cinemas last summer, Citrus Park Town Center announced on Thursday that NCG Cinemas will be taking over the old theater's space.

A Facebook post said NCG boasts free unlimited refills and a lineup of the latest movies. The mall expects an opening date of March 2024.

This is only the latest announcement in what seems to be an attempt to revive the mall after its 2021 foreclosure.

In June 2023, an old Sears was transformed into the massive Elev8 Fun entertainment space, which features go-karts, arcade games and mini golf.