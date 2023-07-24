Watch Now
Elev8 Fun, a 2-story fun zone with an indoor go-kart track, opens in Citrus Park

Activities also include mini-golf, bowling, laser tag and an e-sports arena
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 06:00:42-04

Elev8 Fun — a two-story state-of-the-art entertainment hub with a quarter-mile indoor go-kart track, mini golf, bowling, arcade and more — just opened at Citrus Park Mall.

At 125,000 square feet, Elev8 Fun represents the modern re-imagining of once-vibrant malls, hoping to bring back big crowds and families.

There is no entrance fee to get in. Guests instead load up fun cards a la carte style with various activities ranging from $5 to $20.

There's also a VR room, an e-sports arena, a 4D dark ride and more.

They're still working on getting all of the bars and restaurants up and running, but there will eventually be a lot of those, too.

For more on Elev8 Fun, click here.

