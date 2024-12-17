Children with cancer find a home at 1Voice Academy

BRANDON, Fla. — No matter what she’s dealing with on the inside, Jailine Jenkins’ smile shines bright.

“This sometimes happens. It happens a lot,” Jailine said about her smile.

Jailine has been fighting cancer ever since a tumor was found at the bottom of her shin when she was five years old.

“She’s one of the strongest kids I know. She’s made this a lot easier for me because she is so strong. She has never lost her faith. She still has that high spirit all the time,” said Jailiene’s mother, Jocelyn Vazquez.

Jailiene has had several surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments.

Her mom said another scan in February will hopefully bring them good news.

“I’m guessing being in the hospital is no fun,” I asked the 8-year-old.

“Not at all,” she said.

“How do you feel now?”

“Good.”

Through it all, Jailiene and her mother have found a home at 1Voice Academy.

A school specifically for children with cancer.

“I like how I can talk to other kids going through the same thing as me. And I like that I can get along with kids who are also going through the same thing as me, and it feels good going to school because I get to get new friends,” said Jailiene.

“It’s real nice because I get to talk to other families. We share resources amongst each other. We share our experiences, and it’s good to talk with people who know what you are going through,” said Vazquez.

To make Christmas extra special, the kids at the school are getting an early visit from Santa Claus.

Something that was supposed to be a surprise.

“Santa’s coming,” Jailene said with a big grin on her face.

Jailiene’s mom said they are lucky to have found the 1Voice Academy and lucky to have another Christmas with this happy little girl.

“I’m just glad she is here. I’m glad to see that smile on her face when she opens up her gifts again this year,” said Vazquez.

To learn more about 1Voice Academy, visit their website.