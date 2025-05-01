Busch Gardens unveils $40 million upgrades, including new animals

TAMPA, Fla. — A major upgrade is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay—a $40 million one, to be exact.

The park announced on Wednesday that Wild Oasis at Jungala, its latest kid-friendly section, will debut in May. An interactive "adventure realm," Wild Oasis will feature an array of exotic animals, including capybaras, giant anteaters and squirrel monkeys.

The new animals will arrive this spring, along with a climbing structure for a new troop of chimpanzees and an all-female Asian elephant herd.

Adventure Island will also get some renovations, the most recent being Castaway Falls, an interactive splash and play area. The park said more details about Adventure Island will be announced at a later time.

Guests with a 2025 annual pass will be able to experience Wild Oasis before it opens to the public.