Find capybaras and giant anteaters at Busch Gardens' 'Wild Oasis' this spring

TAMPA, Fla. — As the opening date for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's latest attraction draws nearer, the park has revealed new details you'll be able to enjoy this spring.

The interactive "adventure realm" Wild Oasis will feature an array of exotic animals, including capybaras, giant anteaters and squirrel monkeys. You can also head to the Tree Top Drop, an attraction with action-packed jungle scenes that drops riders from 35 feet.

Guests can cool off at Enchanted Falls, a splash pad and play area with fountains and spray towers.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce the Wild Oasis—a vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm with amazing animal habitats, thrilling attractions, and interactive play areas that will entertain, educate and inspire our guests to cherish the wonders of the natural world," said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Our Annual Pass Members will get exclusive first access to explore this all-new adventure realm before anyone else, including fun experiences like the Tree Top Drop ride and Habitat Hideaway exhibit."

Wild Oasis will be located in the Jungala section of the park. It has an opening date set for Spring 2025.

Guests with a 2025 annual pass will be able to experience Wild Oasis before it opens to the public.