Busch Gardens offers free park admission for kids 5 and under through Preschool Card

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a new year, and Busch Gardens is bringing back its popular Preschool Card for 2025.

The card allows kids five and under to enter Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island for free.

Parents wanting to apply should know that their first visit must occur by Feb. 28, 2025. Once the card is activated, it's valid for admission through Dec. 31.

The announcement comes just in time for the opening of Wild Oasis, Busch Gardens' latest "adventure realm" set to make its debut this spring. Guests with an annual pass will even get early access, where they'll find kid-friendly rides and activities.

To register for the Preschool Card, head to the park's website.

