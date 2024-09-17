Busch Gardens unveils new 'Wild Oasis' attraction coming in 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed a brand new attraction, with an opening date set for Spring 2025.

The interactive "adventure realm," called Wild Oasis, will feature a drop tower, a multi-level climbing canopy and an animal habitat for up-close encounters. It will be located in the Jungala section of the park.

"It's been five years since guests last stepped foot in the tucked away realm of Treetop Trails in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and we are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm," says Stewart Clark, President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "The all-new Wild Oasis truly offers something for everyone – whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy."

Guests with a 2025 annual pass will be able to experience Wild Oasis before it opens to the public.

Other new additions to Busch Gardens include Phoenix Rising, the tallest and longest inverted family roller coaster in North America, and the Serengeti Flyer, which opened in 2023.