Biden campaign visiting Tampa Tuesday to stump for Florida's abortion amendment

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden's re-election campaign will visit Tampa on Tuesday. He will speak on a key issue he hopes will help put Florida in play this year.

President Biden will be discussing Florida's abortion amendment vote. The amendment would enshrine abortion in the Florida constitution and get rid of the state's soon-to-be-in-place six-week abortion ban.

The president will arrive Tuesday afternoon in Tampa and is expected to leave early Tuesday evening.

Democrats hope the abortion amendment will increase voter turnout in their favor and force Republicans to spend money on a state that many believed was out of reach for Biden's campaign.

Thus far, in every state that has voted on abortion rights, pro-choice voters have turned out and won every election.

Biden has been hitting the campaign trail frequently as his opponent, former President Donald Trump, is in a Manhattan courtroom facing criminal charges related to a scheme during the 2016 presidential election.

In 2020, Biden lost Florida to former President Donald Trump by a 51.2 to 47.9 percent margin.