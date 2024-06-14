Arrests made in shooting that killed 2 people and injured 1 person in SoHo

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested two men in relation to a May 12th shooting.
Two men were shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 12th in the SoHo area after an altercation between two groups of people, TPD said.
Jakhari Filmore, 25, and Darryl Hill, 24, were arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm after they were both identified as being in the area at the time of the shooting, according to TPD.
Detectives are still working to identify their involvement in the shooting, and there could be additional charges in the future.
The victims of the shooting were identified as Kenneth Washington, 28, and Kevon Christmas, 23. A third shooting victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
At approximately 2:57 a.m., officers on patrol in SoHo heard shots fired and responded to a parking lot on the 500 block of South Howard. Officers assigned to the SoHo area were already in the area at the time as they were assigned to crowd dispersal.
There were no reports of injuries to officers or other bystanders in the area.
The investigation remains active.
