Are TECO bills increasing? Here's what's happening with the proposed rate hikes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — TECO is one step closer to a new three-year base rate.

The Florida Public Service Commission gave the utility company the green light Tuesday.

TECO sent this statement in response to the vote:

This was a good outcome for the company and our customers, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with safe, reliable power.



We expect to have final rates approved Dec. 19.

Cheri Jacobs, TECO Media Spokesperson

Brooke Ward sees the vote as anything but a good outcome. She's the Senior Florida Organizer with Food and Water Watch.

"Yesterday's decision was a real gut punch to Tampa Bay residents," she said.

Back in June, ABC Action News was present as Ward and others protested against the rate hike at a PSC meeting.

Ward said she's talked to plenty of people who oppose the hike.

"A lot of times, folks feel helpless," she said. "They see that the price tag is going up on their energy bill, but they don't know what they can do about it. What we've seen through organizing at the grassroots level for the past couple of years is that once people learn that there is something that can be done about it and that the folks who are in charge are choosing not to do anything about it, they get pretty mad."

ABC Action News asked TECO back in June what the extra money would go towards.

Cherie Jacobs, the spokesperson for TECO, told us at that time what's included in this rate hike will benefit customers, not the company.

"Tampa Electric is seeking a rate adjustment to enhance reliability, resilience and security for our customers," Jacobs said. "This includes things like investing in more renewable energy. Solar power, for example, helps save fuel costs, which helps our customers' bills. And also, we're looking to reduce the number and length of power outages and the cost of restoration after extreme weather such as hurricanes."

The approved increase is a little bit more than the last change in 2021, but a little less than what TECO asked for.

However, the Public Service Commission did vote against the staff recommendation.

"This is wrong. We need to stop putting corporations before people," Ward said. "We need our Public Service Commission to be following the recommendations of the staff, who know what's best for the people of Florida."

TECO said it is still calculating the impact; meaning a dollar amount for the customer isn't finalized yet.

The final vote, which includes that dollar amount, is set for Dec. 19.