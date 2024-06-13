TECO looks into rate hike, drawing protests from customers

BRANDON, Fla. (WFTS) — There could be changes on the way to your energy bill if you rely on TECO.

TECO is currently requesting a rate increase from the Florida Public Service Commission.

In its proposal, here's how TECO describes the increase:

An increase in our base rates is necessary to meet growing energy demands in our service area and prepare for evolving risks like extreme weather and cyberattacks, while being focused on the long-term affordability of customer's bills. We're investing in gird modernization, adopting smart technologies and streamlining our operations for efficiency to ensure we continue to provide the safe and reliable electricity our community has depended on for 125 years. These efforts can also translate into lower electricity bills for customers over time. TECO

This is what TECO's rate hike proposal looks like for you: a house using 1,000 kWh a month is currently paying $143.48, according to TECO. There would be a 3.2% increase for 2025, up to $148.15. In 2026, there would be a 4.4% increase to $161.65. Finally, in 2027, there would be a 2.8% increase to $166.55.

Breakdown of proposed rates and charges:

TECO

But just ahead of a meeting focused solely on the rate hikes, dozens of people with Food and Water Watch, Hillsborough Affordable Energy Coalition, and others gathered to oppose the proposal.

"We are a coalition of over 20 local organizations and community groups that have been fighting skyrocketing electricity bills. For the past year, we have been calling on Hillsborough County Commission to oppose TECO's rate hikes. And the fact that we are here today is a testament to the fact that community organizing works. Because for the first time in 15 years, Tampa Electric customers have the opportunity to speak in person in our district in opposition to Tampa Electric rate hikes," said organizer Brooke Ward.

Holding signs reading 'no rate hikes' and shouting similar chants, the protesters expressed their opinions on the proposed hikes.

"Hillsborough County is home to 84% of Tampa Electrics customers, and one in five Hillsborough County families lives in energy poverty, with half of those living in double the rate of energy poverty. What does that mean? That means that families are paying so much for electricity, that they don't have enough money to pay for other life essentials like food, medicine and transportation. And that is why we have asked Hillsborough County commissioners to intervene," Ward added.

Hillsborough Commissioner at Large Pat Kemp joined the crowd, calling her presence the representation of the countless struggling residents who couldn't make it out in person.

"As an elected official, I'm hearing from them about their constant high rates for both energy and all kinds of other impacts in their lives. But energy is a huge one. That's a huge part of people's budgets. And it's rising and rising. And here's another time where TECO is asking to raise their rates to some of the highest in the country from what I understand," she said. "As they raise rates on all the residents that they serve. They will be making record-making profits as well. So it's time for to take a step back," Kemp said.

Others echoed Kemp's concerns about the rate increase becoming an opportunity for record profit for the company.

"I think it's not fair. I mean, if anybody would look and say 11 and a half percent, how is that fair? I mean, why would they? Why would they deserve that? What have they done to you know, to deserve that? It's a monopoly, and the profits go to a parent company that's based in Canada," said Nancy Stevens with the Sierra Club.

Stevens is also worried about the environmental impacts at play here.

WFTS

"I'm concerned about clean energy. And we'd really like to see TECO put more investment into solar panels and clean energy. And one of the things they want to spend their money on is to move their headquarters from downtown Tampa to Midtown. And that's a big, huge capital expense. And one of the reasons for doing that is because of storms, and they're contributing to the climate change by contributing to this, instead invested in money to reduce climate change, that would be a better investment for people," she added.

The concerns of the protesters moved inside the FPSC meeting; one set to hear just that.

With only a handful of empty seats, people one by one took the microphone to voice their concerns.

"Many years ago, when I retired, I had dreamed of taking my John boat, my fishing tackle, and spending a lot of time on the lakes of Polk County. Suffice it to say that didn't happen. I'm 82. And I'm still working," said John Murray.

Murray is an AARP volunteer and helps prepare income tax. He says he's seen how hard it is for people right now.

"One of the things that I do on a pro bono basis is work with customers that are having to make daily decisions about whether they have electricity to cook and have lights or whether to be able to have food. We ask that you keep these people in mind with their limited funds. There is no reason in this world, that in America, that people should have to make those decisions. We know that you can't solve all the problems of the world, but you can make a dent in it," he pleaded.

Cherie Jacobs, the Spokesperson for TECO says what's included in this rate hike will benefit customers, not the company.

"Tampa Electric is seeking a rate adjustment to enhance reliability, resilience and security for our customers. This includes things like investing in more even more renewable energy. Solar power, for example, helps save fuel costs, which helps our customers bills. And also we're looking to reduce the number and length of power outages and the cost of restoration after extreme weather such as hurricanes. One other thing I'll add to that, because some parts of the bill are expected to drop if this is approved, as filed, we expect this rate adjustment to impact customer bills by about $5 a month over what they've been paying for the first half of this year. And it's important to note, just this month, we reduced bills for the second time this year, for a total of about $25 a month for the average customer, which for the remainder of the year is about $175," she added.

But it's hard to ignore the countless people struggling to make ends meet. Jacobs says TECO has ways to help those families.

"We know that for some customers, even a small increase can increase the burden of their energy bill. And for those folks, please know we're here to help. We work with customers, we make payment arrangements. We have more programs to save energy than any other utility in the state. And for folks who need additional help, we can connect you with financial resources to help you pay those bills," she added.

FPSC will have to vote twice on if they want to approve this rate hike. Those votes will come at a later date. Before the votes, they will reconvene for Technical Hearings August 26-30.