Amid sales talks, Tampa Bay Rays narrow AL East gap

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite the noise around a potential sale of the team, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled off a historic comeback last night against the Orioles and are within reach of first place in the AL East.

Down by eight runs after just two innings, the Rays came back and defeated the Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night.

Not only was this the largest comeback in the major leagues this season, but it also matched the biggest comeback in franchise history.

The team confirmed on June 18 they are in talks to sell the team to a group led by Jacksonville-based home developer Patrick Zalupski.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the deal, the Rays have won seven out of the last 10 games as of Thursday afternoon.

With a 2025 season record of 41-33, the Rays are only 2 games out of first place in the AL East.

The Rays will face the Orioles again on June 19 at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.