Who are the investors interested in buying the Tampa Bay Rays?

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays confirmed they were in talks to sell the team to a group of investors led by Jacksonville billionaire Patrick Zalupski.

Zalupski is the CEO of the home real estate company Dream Finders, based in Jacksonville. There are four Tampa Bay-area communities that he is currently building properties on, including Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Land O' Lakes, and San Antonio. According to Forbes, Zalupski was born in Detroit and moved to Jacksonville with his mom, where she became a realtor. He started flipping houses and eventually founded his company, Dream Finders, in 2006. He also serves on the University of Florida board of trustees.

Bill Cosgrove is the CEO of Union Home Mortgage, based in Strongsville, Ohio. He began his career as a residential loan officer in 1986. He joined Union National Mortgage in 1994, eventually becoming president of the company and then the sole owner in 1999. The company changed its name to Union Home Mortgage in 2013.

Ken Babby is the founder and CEO of Fast Forward Sports Group, based in Jacksonville. He owns two minor league baseball teams, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Akron Rubber Ducks. Babby funded renovations to both Akron and Jacksonville's home stadiums after taking ownership of the teams. The Fast Forward Sports company operates both teams.

The team is still only in the discussion phase, leaving fans with lots of questions. Will the team stay in Tampa Bay? What happens to the Trop? Is a new stadium deal back on the table?

It might be a while until we have those answers. But one thing is for sure, regardless of who owns them, fans and community leaders want the Rays to remain the Tampa Bay Rays.