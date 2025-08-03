Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect captured by Hillsborough deputies after trying to hide in water: HCSO

A felonious suspect was captured by Hillsborough deputies after trying to hide in a body of water.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A felonious suspect was captured by Hillsborough County deputies on Aug. 2 after trying to hide in a body of water.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to Key Biscayne Drive after a suspect took off and fled into a nearby body of water.

HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team moved in quickly, searched through the reeds, and found him hiding beneath the brush, HCSO officials said.

Deputies were able to pull the suspect from the water and take him into custody.

No other information was made available.

