Tampa Bay Rays confirm they are in talks to be sold

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that the team has recently commenced exclusive discussions with a group led by Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby and prominent Tampa Bay investors concerning a possible sale of the team. Neither the Rays nor the group will have further comment during the discussions.



Zalupski is the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, according to the company website.

In March, when the plan for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in St. Petersburg fell apart, talks of Rays owner Stu Sternberg selling the team started to grow.

In March team president Matt Silverman denied those claims.