Alleged co-conspirator in unauthorized computer access case with Tim Burke signs plea deal

TAMPA, Fla. — The co-defendant in an unauthorized access to computer server case with Tim Burke signed a plea agreement on Monday.

Marco Gaudino, of Washington, and Tim Burke, of Tampa, are accused of gaining unauthorized access to multiple computer servers.

Gaudino has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy, according to court records. The one count carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, and a special assessment of $100 per felony county.

With the plea deal, Gaudino agrees to cooperate fully with the investigation and make full restitution to any victims of the offense.

According to the indictment, Burke and Gaudino used "compromised credentials to gain unauthorized access" to information on the protected computers that belonged to the National Sports League, a broadcast transmission company, and two unnamed media networks.

In May 2023, the FBI carried out a "court-authorized search" at the home of Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak and her husband, Tim Burke, in connection with this case.

Burke was indicted in February of 2024 for federal computer crimes.