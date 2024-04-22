Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Alleged co-conspirator in unauthorized computer access case with Tim Burke signs plea deal

GENERIC COURT.png
WFTS
GENERIC COURT.png
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 15:11:36-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The co-defendant in an unauthorized access to computer server case with Tim Burke signed a plea agreement on Monday.

Marco Gaudino, of Washington, and Tim Burke, of Tampa, are accused of gaining unauthorized access to multiple computer servers.

Gaudino has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy, according to court records. The one count carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, and a special assessment of $100 per felony county.

With the plea deal, Gaudino agrees to cooperate fully with the investigation and make full restitution to any victims of the offense.

Marco Gaudino Plea by ABC Action News on Scribd

According to the indictment, Burke and Gaudino used "compromised credentials to gain unauthorized access" to information on the protected computers that belonged to the National Sports League, a broadcast transmission company, and two unnamed media networks.

In May 2023, the FBI carried out a "court-authorized search" at the home of Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak and her husband, Tim Burke, in connection with this case.

Burke was indicted in February of 2024 for federal computer crimes.



Honeymoon Island has split into two islands
ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler went to Dunedin to check it out and see what this means for park visitors.
Honeymoon Island has split into two islands

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.