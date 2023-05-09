FBI searches Tim Burke and Lynn Hurtak's home Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The FBI carried out a "court-authorized search" at the home of Tampa city council member Lynn Hurtak and her husband, Tim Burke, Monday night.

The FBI isn't releasing any information on this search because it is an ongoing investigation.

Just two weeks ago, we visited Hurtak at her home to talk about winning her re-election campaign.

Hurtak spent a year on the city council as an appointed council member before winning re-election in April.

Her husband is the president of Burke Communications.

He previously worked for media companies like Gawker and The Daily Beast.

His website boasts "he is extremely enthusiastic about effective digital communication" however, that website is inactive as of Tuesday.

We're waiting to hear a response from the couple. We also reached out to the City of Tampa to gather more information.