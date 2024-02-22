Husband of Tampa Councilwoman charged with federal computer crimes

TAMPA, Fla. — Tim Burke, the husband of Tampa Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak, has been arrested on multiple federal charges related to computer crimes.

Burke, a Tampa media consultant, was arrested Thursday and faces charges including conspiracy to hack in a case involving sensitive information on computers.

According to the indictment, Burke, 45, and another unnamed individual used "compromised credentials to gain unauthorized access" to information on the protected computers.

Burke and the unnamed individual allegedly gained access to information that was deemed desirable and made attempts to "misinterpret, hide, and conceal the conspiracy and the acts committed."

According to an appeal filed by Burke of an earlier judge's decision, his lawyers said the case "apparently originated with a complaint by Fox News about Media Matters broadcast of an interview between Fox' then-premier commentator Tucker Carlson and media personality Kanye West (known as "Ye")."

The appeal continued, "After Fox itself broadcast a highly edited version of the interview, Media Matters then broadcast the rest of the interview in which Ye goes on what can be described as an antisemitic rant about a range of issues, demonstrating not only Ye's anti-semitism, but Fox's attempted cover up (sic) and minimization (and possible tolerance for) these views."

Read the full document from Burke's lawyers below:

Burke made his first appearance before a federal judge Thursday and is being charged with the following:



one count of conspiracy;

six counts of accessing a protected computer without authorization;

seven counts of intercepting or disclosing wire, oral, or electronic communications

Councilwoman Hurtak released a statement in support of her husband, saying, "I am confident in my husband's innocence, and I support him completely. I will not be making additional statements regarding this matter."