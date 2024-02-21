Watch Now
78-year-old woman found dead in her Odessa home, launching death investigation

Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 21, 2024
ODESSA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead in her Odessa home on Colwood Drive by a neighbor on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said around 7:13 p.m., the neighbor called deputies after she went to check on the victim, 78, at the victim's daughter's request.

“Our detectives are actively collecting information to determine the circumstances leading to this woman's death," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking anyone with information that could help us solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

