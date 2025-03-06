Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

5-year-old Riverview boy missing since February found safe

police lights
WFTS
police lights
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A Riverview boy who went missing in February was found safe on Thursday, officials said.

Five-year-old Iilijah King went missing on Feb. 18, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert on March 4.

Officials said he was last seen in the 13500 block of Mango Bay Drive in Riverview and may have been accompanied by Jacqueline King. They added that the two may have been traveling to Nevada or California.

Iilijah was then found safe on March 6, and the alert was canceled. There are no other details about Iilijah's disappearance at this time.

"MAKE IT MAKE SENSE"
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares the personal stories of five Florida women all diagnosed with breast cancer and all denied coverage for care by their insurance companies.

'I feel like a ticking timebomb,' Breast cancer patients share stories of insurance denials

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.