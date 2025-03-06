5-year-old Riverview boy missing since February found safe

TAMPA, Fla. — A Riverview boy who went missing in February was found safe on Thursday, officials said.

Five-year-old Iilijah King went missing on Feb. 18, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert on March 4.

Officials said he was last seen in the 13500 block of Mango Bay Drive in Riverview and may have been accompanied by Jacqueline King. They added that the two may have been traveling to Nevada or California.

Iilijah was then found safe on March 6, and the alert was canceled. There are no other details about Iilijah's disappearance at this time.