Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in Riverview

TAMPA, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 5-year-old last seen in the Riverview area.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Iilijah King was last seen in the 13500 block of Mango Bay Drive in Riverview.

King is described as 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. FDLE said he may be in the company of Jacqueline King. She is described as a White-Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling toward Nevada or California.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.