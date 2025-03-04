Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in Riverview

missing child riverview.png
FDLE
missing child riverview.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 5-year-old last seen in the Riverview area.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Iilijah King was last seen in the 13500 block of Mango Bay Drive in Riverview.

King is described as 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. FDLE said he may be in the company of Jacqueline King. She is described as a White-Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling toward Nevada or California.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save eyesight
After going through her insurance, she thought she was covered. Her insurance company sent an approval letter and she went ahead with treatment. But months later, she was hit with a bill that could have bankrupted her.

Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save her eyesight

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.