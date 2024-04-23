4 people arrested after allegedly shooting at Tampa police officers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested four people after they fired shots at officers Monday night.

According to Tampa Police, at 8 p.m. Monday (April 22), police saw a car driving recklessly and speeding.

Tampa Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped when police say the people in the vehicle fired several shots towards police officers. The car took off again, speeding.

Officers pursued the vehicle, but the fleeing vehicle crashed into some bushes at North 53rd Street and Nancy Street. The five people in the vehicle ran from the area. Three of them hid in a home near North 53rd Street and Nancy Street but were quickly taken into custody, according to police.

"What our officers encountered last night is another stark reminder of the dangers of working in law enforcement and I'm fortunate that each of them was able to go home to their families," said Chief Lee Bercaw.

Police arrested Tyce Hunter, 20, Jaden Roberts, 21, and Jerdavius Stubbs, 20, and charged them with one felony count of burglary of an occupied dwelling and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. Jamariq Travan, 21, was also arrested on one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

The fifth person in the vehicle was not charged.