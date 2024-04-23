TPD: 5 suspects taken into custody after causing short pursuit

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department took five suspects into custody after officers were shot at while attempting a traffic stop, leading to a brief pursuit on Monday night.

On Monday, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers with the Tampa Police Department were in an unmarked vehicle and saw a vehicle driving recklessly northbound on North 43rd Street from East Hanna Avenue.

Officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop when they noticed gunfire from the suspect vehicle headed towards their direction.

Police did not return fire and engaged in a short pursuit that ended in the area of North 53rd Street and Nancy Street, where the suspect vehicle stopped.

Five suspects immediately attempted to leave the scene but were quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

None of the officers were injured or struck by gunfire.

Details about the suspects and charges will be released pending the ongoing investigation.