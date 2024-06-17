This Father's Day, 1 dad encourages families to consider becoming an organ donor

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — It's a bittersweet Father's Day for one local dad who lost his son too soon, but Troy Wells told us because his son was an organ donor, his heart will live on.

"He loved people. Caleb loved people. That's one of the greatest things about him," Wells explained.

Caleb died when he was 17, devastating his family. But this Father's Day, Troy is finding a little peace in his pain.

"I still have my daughter, who already spoke to me early this morning, Tori, but I'm missing my son today. It does bring me some comfort to know that Caleb, who loves people so much, still has a part of him helping other people.

Caleb donated both his kidneys, liver, heart, both corneas and other tissues. His heart was donated to a Tennessee man in his 50s and gave him new life.

"I was actually able to finally get direct communication with him just a couple of months ago, and we had a nice conversation. He actually just sent me a Father's Day card. He's a great guy, and he is doing so well. He had absolutely zero complications from the transplant, none," Wells explained.

Troy now has a teddy bear that plays his son's heartbeat.

Meanwhile, in 2023, more than 23,000 donors brought new life to recipients and their families. In Florida, more than 5,300 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

One donor can save as many as eight lives and heal more than 75.

This Father's Day, Troy encourages families to consider becoming an organ donor.

"You might be able to give someone else another Father's Day with their child or with their parent by giving of yourself or of your loved ones," Wells said.