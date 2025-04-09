Missing Child Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl from Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Highlands County on April 8.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tracey Peterson was last seen near the intersection of Coronado Court and US Highway 27 in Lake Placid, Florida.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said she was found safe around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
There are no other details about Peterson's disappearance at this time.
