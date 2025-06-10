Man arrested in nearly 6-figure stolen construction vehicle investigation: DCSO

DESOTO CO, Fla. — A man is in custody after a multi-county investigation into the theft of a $98,000 Takeuchi Skid Steer.

DeSoto, Highlands and Hendry County deputies tracked the stolen equipment to a truck. They attempted to pull the driver over on June 9, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

DCSO said Yam Perera Nunez, led police on a high-speed chase down Highway 70 but was eventually apprehended.

Authorities said the truck Nunez was driving was also reported stolen. They also said Nunez is tied to multiple heavy equipment thefts across Florida.

He faces charges of eluding and resisting police.