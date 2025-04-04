Man who killed Highlands deputy William Gentry, Jr. sentenced to death

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The man who killed Highlands deputy William Gentry, Jr. was sentenced to death on Friday.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Ables faces the maximum penalty after he shot Deputy Gentry in the head while he was responding to a call in Lake Placid in May 2018.

Gentry's organs were used to save at least six lives following his death. He was laid to rest in Sebring.