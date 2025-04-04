Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Man who killed Highlands deputy William Gentry, Jr. sentenced to death

william gentry.png
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
william gentry.png
Posted
and last updated

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The man who killed Highlands deputy William Gentry, Jr. was sentenced to death on Friday.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Ables faces the maximum penalty after he shot Deputy Gentry in the head while he was responding to a call in Lake Placid in May 2018.

Gentry's organs were used to save at least six lives following his death. He was laid to rest in Sebring.

“Like my mom said, in Inside Out 2, it's like a core memory.”
ABC Action News spoke with the 11-year-old who went viral when she met her hero Paige Bueckers ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa.

Tampa 11-year-old goes viral after meeting UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.