HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes, repairing a home damaged by hurricanes doesn't go far enough to make a family whole. That's why the Hardee County non-profit Send Me Missions pivoted from making repairs to rebuilding homes for generations to come.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska has profiled Send Me Missions for several years. Documenting their relentless and unwavering support for their community. After our first report following Hurricane Ian, we never imagined their team would face hurricane after hurricane after hurricane.

RECOMMENDED:



"When did you get the idea to knock homes down and just completely rebuild them?" ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska asked Jamie Samuels, Executive Director for Recover Hardy Long Term Recovery and President of Send Me Missions.

"Every home is different, and so, you know, not all of the homes we were going to knock down and then rebuild? But sometimes, you walk into a home and realize the amount of damage there. It's now time to go ahead and demolish that and rebuild it so that not only that family but also generations to come will be able to sustain these storms. We haven't had a break since 2017 when Irma came through; it keeps going. And, we want to see these families not just have a patchwork done, but to set them up for success and resiliency in the years to come."

Samuels' Missionary work first started in 2010 after a trip to serve in the Dominican Republic. After 15 years of serving God and the people impacted by disasters, they've built a reputation for helping others and getting things done. Volunteers nationwide have been coming to Hardee County because of Send Me Missions to help make brand-new homes.

The non-profit outsources some construction, like the concrete block and installation of air conditioning units, but the volunteers do the rest.

WATCH NOW: Non-Profit Send Me Missions: Bulldozing and rebuilding hurricane-damaged homes

Non-Profit Send Me Missions: Bulldozing and rebuilding hurricane-damaged homes

"When you walked in here, was it just concrete and the floor, and then you did all this stuff with your group?" Paluska asked Brad Hawbaker, a general contractor and volunteer with the non-profit Christian Disaster Service.

"Yeah, with our volunteers. And, so we are here, you know, for seven weeks, and each week, we get a new crew of volunteers from anywhere across the country, from Pennsylvania to California."

"So you didn't have a ceiling in here. This was open sky?" Paluska asked.

"Correct," Hawbaker responded with a slight grin.

"So you put the roof on, you do the electrical, you do all of the plumbing, painting, hanging all the drywall, installing all the windows, and you did this in eight weeks?" Paluska said.

"Yeah," Hawbaker quickly responded.

"How do you feel when you finish a home, and you know that when you're gone, a family is going to be in here better than before the storm?" Paluska asked.

"It's rewarding. That's why we do it," Hawbaker said.

Over the years, Samuels has learned the ins and outs of recovery better than anyone.

It's not just Samuels'; it takes a team, her community, funding, and a touch of hope.

"How many total homes have you rebuilt?" Paluska asked Samuels.

"As far as demolition and rebuilding this week are concerned, it will be number eight," she said.

"The volunteers bring another level to it, the joy they bring. They're always smiling, and they're always. Yeah, they're joyful, and they're excited to be there. And we love them. We absolutely love and adore them," Samuels' said.