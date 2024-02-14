Watch Now
Road closed after hit and run crash in Hernando County

Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 14, 2024
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash that caused a road closure Wednesday afternoon.

HCSO said the crash happened on Northcliffe Boulevard at Deltona Boulevard. The vehicle hit a pedestrian, and the suspect then fled the area after the crash.

Officials said the road and intersection will be closed while deputies investigate.

