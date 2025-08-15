Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 injured in Citrus County plane crash

INVERNESS, Fla. — Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in Citrus County on Thursday night.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. on South Airport Road in Inverness. When they arrived, they found a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft on a berm with an active fuel leak.

Firefighters shut off the plane's fuel supply and deployed a hose line for fire protection. While working alongside law enforcement, they were able to safely remove both occupants from the aircraft.

One patient was flown to a local trauma center, while the other was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident.

