2 injured in Citrus County plane crash

INVERNESS, Fla. — Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in Citrus County on Thursday night.
Citrus County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. on South Airport Road in Inverness. When they arrived, they found a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft on a berm with an active fuel leak.
Firefighters shut off the plane's fuel supply and deployed a hose line for fire protection. While working alongside law enforcement, they were able to safely remove both occupants from the aircraft.
One patient was flown to a local trauma center, while the other was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident.
