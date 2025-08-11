Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

27-year-old woman hit by car, dies after stopping to check on injured opossum: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill woman was hit by a car and died after she stopped to check on an injured opossum on Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said on Aug. 10, around 10 p.m., a 31-year-old Spring Hill man was driving a Toyota Camry with his wife, a 27-year-old woman also from Spring Hill. The two were traveling on Hexam Road, east of Eskimo Curlew Road, when they stopped to check on an injured opossum.

FHP said the driver stopped to check on the injured opossum, and his wife also got out to attend to the opossum. She was then hit by a Chrysler 300 driven by a 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man.

Officials said the woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

