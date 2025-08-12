Hernando Builders Association executive officer arrested for grand theft: HCSO

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said an executive officer for the Hernando Builders Association (HBA) was arrested for stealing funds from the organization.

HCSO said HBA reported their executive officer, Nita Hope Beckwith Melaugh, for using organizational funds without authorization for personal expenses.

The investigation led detectives to determine Melaugh used $43,952.91 in association funds for goods and services unrelated to the organization's benefit between Jan. 2023 and Nov. 2024.

The report said records showed purchases linked to Melaugh's personal accounts, including women's clothing from online retailers, medical co-pays and various other personal expenses.

HCSO said on Aug. 7, Melaugh came to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and provided a statement, explaining some of the charges appearing on the association's bank and credit card statements.

Melaugh was arrested and charged with grand theft and held without bond until her first appearance in court, according to HCSO.