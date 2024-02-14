2 crossing guards injured by driver charged with DUI, felony hit and run in Spring Hlil

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An 82-year-old crossing guard was one of two people injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hernando County Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a red Cadillac was driving into an intersection at Chase Street and Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill when it hit a tan Ford Focus that was driving south on Deltona.

After the initial crash, the Ford Focus came to rest facing the wrong direction and then drove the wrong way toward Northcliffe Boulevard, where two crossing guards were standing in the grass median.

FHP said the Focus was partially driving on the grass and hit Don Jenkins, 82, sending him onto the hood and into the windshield before he rolled off the vehicle. Jenkins hit his head on the asphalt after rolling off the car and was left unconscious.

The side of the Focus also hit crossing guard Nicholas Gallicchio, 42, sending him to the ground.

Troopers said the Focus then drove over a concrete drainage cover, leaving the undercarriage of the car damaged and leaking oil. The Ford Focus came to a stop due to the damage on the grass shoulder of the southbound lanes at the corner of Deltona Boulevard and Carthage Road.

Witnesses identified the driver as Robert Noack. He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI, felony hit and run, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.

The crash closed the road for a short time Wednesday, but traffic was moving again by 4:45 p.m.