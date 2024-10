WAUCHULA, Fla — A Wauchula non-profit organization is hosting a parade for lineman crews as they return home Sunday evening.

At 6 p.m., SendMeMissions is organizing a "Gratitude Reverse Parade" to thank those who've helped the community during the tragedies of Hurricane Milton.

The parade will start on Florida Avenue in Wauchula and make its way just past Polk Road. It will last about an hour.

The highlighted portion of the map is where the parade will take place