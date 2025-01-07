Watch Now
Tampa's housing market plummets 19 spots on Zillow's hottest housing market list

Pending Home Sales
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second straight month as lack of available homes continue to stifle house hunters. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, Nov. 30 that its index of pending sales fell 1.1%, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Pending Home Sales
An analysis from Zillow found the Tampa region is no longer in the Top 25 hottest housing markets for 2025.

Tampa ranked 29th in the nation for the hottest housing markets in 2025, dropping 19 spots from the same period in 2024.

According to Zillow's analysis, Tampa's year-over-year growth in the home value index was down 2.5%, and jobs per home permitted also declined. In a boost for home buyers, Zillow found a 7.3% increase in the inventory in Tampa compared to pre-pandemic averages.

Tampa's drop in the hottest housing markets was one of the largest in the nation, following Memphis and Las Vegas. San Francisco tied Tampa's drop in the list.

Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando all dropped in the rankings. The only market in Miami that moved up in the rankings over the last year was Miami.

